Hornets' Terry Rozier: Pops for 22 in OT win

Rozier scored 22 points (7-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists and a steal in 43 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 overtime win over the Pacers.

The former Celtic is starting to get comfortable in his new role and uniform, scoring 20 or more points in three straight games. Rozier isn't going to replace Kemba Walker's production, but the 25-year-old's talented enough to post solid numbers in his first season as a starting NBA point guard.