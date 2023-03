Rozier registered 25 points (10-22 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and seven assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 victory over the Knicks.

The seven assists were his most since Jan. 29, but Rozier will likely continue to put up increased distribution numbers with LaMelo Ball (ankle) done for the year. Rozier has also scored 20 or more points in four of the last five games, averaging 21.0 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 boards and 3.0 threes over that stretch.