Rozier logged 24 points (10-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one block over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-102 victory over the Spurs.

Rozier hit the ground running in the season opener, leading the team in both scoring and assists. His line could have been even juicier had the game not fallen into garbage time, although managers are certainly not complaining. With LaMelo Ball sidelined due to a knee injury, Rozier is going to have the ball in his hands a little more, giving him a short-term boost when it comes to his assist numbers. For anyone who grabbed him in the fourth or fifth round of drafts, things are certainly looking up.