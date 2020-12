Rozier scored 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 2-4 FT) and had three rebounds with two assists in 24 minutes of Monday's 112-109 preseason loss to Toronto.

Rozier matched the team high in points with 15 and also played a team-high 24 minutes along with four other regular starters. The guard broke out last season after earning a starting role for the first time in his career and should be expected to build on his career year in an improved Hornets team during the new campaign.