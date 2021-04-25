Rozier tallied 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), 11 assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-104 win over the Celtics.

The 27-year-old now has now scored 20-plus points in six out of his last seven games since returning from a one-game absence, a span in which he's averaging 23.0 points, 8.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 three-pointers and 1.4 steals. Rozier is having his best season to date, averaging career highs in points, three-pointers and steals along with shooting a career-best 46.5 percent from the field. The sixth-year guard will look to make it two wins in a row for the eighth-seeded Hornets Tuesday at home against the Bucks.