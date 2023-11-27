Rozier (groin) notched 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, one rebound, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Magic.

Rozier returned from a nine-game absence Sunday, but the Hornets didn't exactly ease him back. as he took on heavy minutes and operated as a primary ball handler when LaMelo Ball (ankle) exited the contest early. Though he's been limited to just six appearances this season due to injury, Rozier has been productive when available with averages of 22.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers. His fantasy upside will be even higher if Ball is forced to miss time due to the ankle injury.