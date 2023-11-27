Rozier notched 22 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Magic.

Rozier returned from a nine-game absence Sunday, but the Hornets didn't exactly ease him back with a massive workload due to LaMelo Ball leaving after 15 minutes with an ankle injury. Rozier has been productive in his six appearances this season with averages of 22.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists, and his upside will be even higher if Ball misses more time.