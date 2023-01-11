Rozier notched 33 points (14-19 FG, 5-9 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 132-120 loss to Toronto.

The veteran guard topped 30 points for the second time in three games, but Rozier didn't get enough help from his teammates -- especially on the defensive end -- to turn it into a win. He's on pace for the best season of his career from a scoring perspective, more due to volume than efficiency, and over his last eight games Rozier is averaging 23.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.8 boards and 2.6 threes.