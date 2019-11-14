Hornets' Terry Rozier: Pours in game-high 33 in loss

Rozier scored 33 points (13-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt) while adding six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-117 loss to the Grizzlies.

He led all scorers on the night and tied his career scoring high, but it was all in vain thanks to a buzzer-beating layup by Ja Morant. Rozier continues to grow into his role as the focal point of Charlotte's offense and a volume-shooting replacement for Kemba Walker.