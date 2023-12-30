Rozier supplied 42 points (14-22 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 133-119 loss to the Suns.

Rozier scored a season-high 42 points, adding at least seven assists for the fifth straight game. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) still sidelined, Rozier has been phenomenal over the last month, putting up top-20 value in standard leagues. While there has been no indication Ball will be returning any time soon, it would make sense to try and cash in on Rozier's recent production. If anyone is willing to give up a top-30 asset, it would make sense to give it serious thought.