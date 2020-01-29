Hornets' Terry Rozier: Powers team to victory
Rozier scored 30 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) and added 10 rebounds and one assist in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Knicks.
Rozier bounced back in a big way after posting just 17 points over his last two outings. It was just the Louisville product's second double-double of the season and first since Oct. 25.
