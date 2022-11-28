Rozier is probable for Monday's game against the Celtics due to an illness.
Rozier was a late addition to Monday's injury report, but it appears likely that he'll be able to play through his illness. Over his last four appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points, 6.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 41.3 minutes per game.
