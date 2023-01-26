Rozier is probable for Thursday's game against Chicago due to an illness.
Rozier was a late addition to Thursday's injury report but will likely be able to play through his illness against the Bulls. He's been on a tear in January, averaging 24.8 points, 4.7 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 35.6 minutes per game over 12 appearances.
