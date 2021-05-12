Rozier registered 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Nuggets.

The 27-year-old followed up Sunday's 43-point explosion with his 35th 20-plus point scoring output of the season. Rozier has been on fire over his last three games, averaging 30.7 points, 5.0 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in that span. The sixth-year guard is averaging career highs in points, assists, steals and three-pointers, and he'll look to keep the good times rolling Thursday at home against the Clippers.