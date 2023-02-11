Rozier finished Friday's 127-116 loss to the Celtics with 27 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals over 36 minutes.

Rozier continued his recent run of strong performances Friday, scoring at least 20 points for the seventh time in his past eight games. He has also recorded multiple steals in four of the past five, contributing to what has been top-30 value over the past month. After a slow start, Rozier is looking more like the player we expected coming into the season, rewarding managers who were able to navigate his inefficient scoring early on.