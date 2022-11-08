Rozier registered 19 points (9-23 FG, 1-9 3Pt), three rebounds and five assists over 38 minutes during Monday's 108-100 loss to the Wizards.

In his second game back from an ankle injury and on the second night of a back-to-back, Rozier delivered solid numbers and handled his usual workload, so it appears as though he's 100 percent healthy. The veteran guard should continue to see elevated usage as long as LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains sidelined.