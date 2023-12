Rozier amassed 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Thursday's 133-112 loss to the Lakers.

The veteran guard continues to deliver solid all-around numbers. Through 11 games in December, Rozier is averaging 22.7 points, 7.6 assists, 4.2 boards, 2.6 threes and 1.5 steals as he takes on a larger role in the Charlotte background while LaMelo Ball (ankle) is sidelined.