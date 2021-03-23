Rozier has cleared 20 points in four of his last five games while averaging 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 2.8 three-pointers in 32.8 minutes per contest during that stretch.

After being limited to eight points in a blowout loss Saturday to the Clippers before exiting early with a bruised hip, Rozier returned to the lineup for Monday's 100-97 win over the Spurs. While he only hit six of 17 shots from the field, Rozier cleaned up at the free-throw line (9-for-10) and chipped in six assists, three three-pointers, three rebounds, two steals and one block. The assists tied his best total of the season, and Rozier could see his production in that category pick up a bit with LaMelo Ball (wrist) out of the picture for the foreseeable future. After sitting out Monday's win, Ball underwent surgery Tuesday and is expected to be out for the next four weeks before being re-evaluated. Ball's absence leaves Devonte' Graham and Rozier as the Hornets' primary ball handlers.