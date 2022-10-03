Rozier registered 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two steals and a rebound across 25 minutes in Sunday's 134-93 loss to the Celtics.

Rozier was one of three starters that scored in double digits for the Hornets, but his lack of efficiency certainly hurt the team as Charlotte ended up losing by more than 40 points. Rozier has never been known for shooting at an elite clip, but his role as one of the team's go-to players on offense shouldn't be under question as the regular season approaches.