Rozier notched 18 points (8-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and a block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Mavericks.

Rozier kicked off the season with a 42-point performance against the Cavaliers and, while he hasn't been able to reach the 20-point plateau in each of his subsequent three games, he's been scoring at a high clip thus far. Rozier is never going to be an accurate shooter from the field, but he should remain valuable as long as he continues to hold a sizable role in the Hornets' offense.