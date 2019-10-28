Hornets' Terry Rozier: Puts up 19 points in loss
Rozier turned in 19 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 32 minutes in Sunday's 120-101 loss to the Lakers.
The Kemba Walker-Rozier exchange seems to be working out for both players, at least in the early stages of the season. Rozier faces a steeper challenge as the unquestioned floor general of a team that's clearly in a rebuild. They have some decent playmakers and are faring much better than expected, especially after their clutch win against the Bulls. To stay out of the basement, they'll need 100 percent from Rozier, however.
