Hornets' Terry Rozier: Puts up 19 points
Rozier had 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-118 loss at Washington.
Rozier has scored in double digits in all but two games this season and also averages 4.4 assists per game, but he is doing things at a very inefficient rate with 3.1 turnovers per contest while shooting 41.6 percent from the field -- somehow that's a career-best mark for him. Rozier is going to fill the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but he is not expected to do it with efficiency.
