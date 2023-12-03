Rozier amassed 23 points (8-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 35 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Rozier led the Hornets in scoring for the second straight game, and that will likely be a common theme in the absence of LaMelo Ball (ankle). In his last three games without Ball, Rozier averaged 23.7 points, 8.3 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 3.3 three-pointers. During that stretch, Rozier has produced fourth-round value in standard nine-category leagues.