Rozier totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds in a loss to Golden State on Friday.

Rozier trailed only Malik Monk in scoring for the Hornets in the contest and broke out of a mini two-game slump during which he totaled only 22 points and shot a combined 8-for-22 from the field. Though the shooting guard didn't contribute much aside from scoring, he did drain a trio of treys and shot an efficient 9-for-16 from the field. Rozier is in the midst of his finest NBA season with per-game averages of 20.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.3 steals.