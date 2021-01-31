Rozier (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Heat.
Rozier sprained his right ankle during Saturday's win over the Bucks, putting his status for Monday's contest in jeopardy. If Rozier is forced to miss his first game of the season, Malik Monk could see a start.
