Rozier is questionable for Saturday's game against Denver with right knee soreness.
Rozier was a late addition to the injury report, and it sounds like he'll warm up before a decision on his status is made. If Rozier is unable to play, we're likely to see a lot of Ish Smith against Denver and Brandon Miller could see more usage.
