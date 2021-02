Rozier (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Rod Boone of The Hive Vibes reports.

Rozier missed his first game of the season in Monday's win over the Heat, which gave LaMelo Ball and Malik Monk expanded roles. If the starting shooting guard is forced to miss any more time, Monk could have a chance to build off his career-high effort of 36 points from Monday.