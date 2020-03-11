Hornets' Terry Rozier: Questionable Wednesday
Rozier is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat due to an illness.
Coming off a career night, Rozier has come down with an illness and could miss his first game since Feb. 12. If that's the case, Cody and Caleb Martin could see expanded roles.
