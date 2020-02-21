Hornets' Terry Rozier: Quiet across 32 minutes

Rozier recorded 14 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 103-93 win over the Bulls.

Rozier returned to the lineup following a one-game absence with a sore knee and was efficient offensively but pretty quiet overall. Those who were expecting him to rack up counting stats galore playing the role of primary offensive option have been let down this season. Nevertheless, Rozier has at least been significantly better than expected from an efficiency standpoint.