Rozier scored a team-high 28 points (9-20 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding six assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Friday's win over the Magic.
The veteran guard continues to supply consistent production for the Hornets. Rozier has scored in double digits in 13 of the last 14 games, averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 assists, 4.9 boards, 3.1 threes and 1.1 steals over that stretch.
