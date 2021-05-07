Rozier totaled 12 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in a 120-99 loss to the Bulls on Thursday.

Rozier wasn't terribly efficient on offense but scored in double figures with three-plus assists for the fifth consecutive contests. Over that stretch, the guard has averaged 17.6 points (on only 35.6 percent shooting from the field), 4.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game.