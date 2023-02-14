Rozier finished Monday's 144-138 win over the Hawks with 29 points (11-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 33 minutes.

After being limited to 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field in Saturday's loss to the Nuggets, Rozier displayed much-improved efficiency Monday and even supplemented the scoring with a rare contribution in the blocks category. More often than not, the field-goal percentage category will be a sore spot for Rozier, but fantasy managers were likely already anticipated that. On a more positive note for Rozier, the Hornets are continuing to lack in many reliable scoring threats beyond point guard LaMelo Ball, so the 28-year-old should continue to have free reign to put up all the shot attempts he can.