Rozier contributed 18 points (8-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-104 loss to the Clippers.

Rozier looked fine despite a one-game absence due to a knee injury. With LaMelo Ball's (ankle) return imminent, it will be interesting to see how Rozier's role shifts during the lineup shuffle. Brandon Miller has played extremely well for a rookie, and although he is also dealing with an ankle issue, the long-term construct of the Hornets' starting five will be a situation to watch.