Rozier (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks.

Rozier's second straight absence shouldn't surprise many fantasy managers since he was previously listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest after sitting out Friday's win over Dallas. Dennis Smith is expected to remain in the starting lineup as his replacement, while Theo Maledon and Bryce McGowens could see expanded roles as well. Rozier's next chance to play will come Tuesday at Oklahoma City.