Rozier (ankle) will not play Sunday against the Hawks.

Rozier is battling a sprained right ankle that landed him on the injury report with a doubtful tag coming into the day. The hope is that he doesn't miss multiple games, but his status will be worth monitoring in advance of Wednesday's game at the Knicks. With LaMelo Ball (ankle) still sidelined, Dennis Smith Jr. will start at point guard in Rozier's absence Sunday.