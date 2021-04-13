Rozier (knee) will not play Tuesday against the Lakers.
Rozier was listed as doubtful Tuesday morning, so the writing was on the wall for him to miss his third game of the season. With Gordon Hayward (foot), LaMelo Ball (wrist) and P.J. Washington (ankle) also out, the Hornets will be without four of their regular starters.
