Rozier accumulated 24 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 8-12 FT), five rebounds and six assists across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 victory over the Hawks.

Rozer iced the game for the Hornets, hitting a tough floater over Clint Capela to expand the lead in the final seconds. Rozier is a focal point of Charlotte's offense, with Wednesday's volume being a fair representation of his expected usage this season.