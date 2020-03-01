Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 13 in loss
Rozier had 13 points (6-18 Fg, 0-3 3PT, 1-1 FT), four assists and three boards in Sunday's loss to the Bucks.
Rozier led Charlotte in minutes (36) but was unable to overcome a Bucks defense that held the Hornets to just 35.4 percent shooting as a team. Sunday marked the sixth time in eight games that Rozier has scored 15 points or fewer.
