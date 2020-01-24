Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 13
Rozier posted 13 points (5-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 37 minutes Friday during the Hornets' 116-103 loss to Milwaukee.
Rozier had the first regular-season bucket on French soil in NBA history, but ultimately finished with a below-average showing. Nonetheless, it was a step up from his four-point dud on Monday. An exploitable matchup against the Knicks is up next for Rozier.
