Rozier scored 18 points (8-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with six assists and two rebounds in Tuesday's win over the Pistons.

Rozier is in the midst of a dreadful shooting spell, as he's converted his field-goal attempts at only at a 34.1 percent clip in his last five games. Volume has carried his scoring through that stretch however, as he's still managed 16.8 points per game. Rozier has also remained a steady -- if unspectacular -- producer of both boards and dimes, averaging 4.2 and 4.1 per game, respectively, for the season.