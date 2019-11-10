Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 18 in Saturday's loss

Rozier finished with 18 points (5-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Rozier fared better from beyond the arc than inside it, struggling from the field but turning in a decent line nonetheless. With the 76ers on tap for Sunday, Rozier won't have much time to rest and recover in advance of this matchup versus a tough defense.