Rozier delivered 19 points (7-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 30 minutes in Sunday's win over the Nets.

Rozier's highlight of the game was a thunderous dunk over Kevin Durant, but the veteran playmaker delivered yet another strong performance Sunday. Rozier has scored at least 19 points in each of his first three games of the campaign and, while the 42-point effort on Opening Night was an outlier, there's no question most of his upside will be tied to his scoring numbers -- and Rozier seems set to remain as one of Charlotte's go-to guys on offense moving forward.