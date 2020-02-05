Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 versus Houston
Rozier recorded 20 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 125-110 loss to the Rockets.
Rozier got off to a strong start before fading in the second half, though he did provide a solid stat line overall. He's maintaining career-high per-game averages in points, dimes, threes, steals and minutes while shooting career-best percentages from the field, from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe.
