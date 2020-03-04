Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 20 versus Spurs
Rozier recorded 20 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 104-103 loss to the Spurs.
Rozier stepped up with Devonte' Graham sidelined by a sore ankle. The 25-year-old guard is having a career year across most statistical categories, and he's also maintaining career-best shooting percentages from the field, three and the charity stripe.
