Rozier accumulated 21 points (8-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes during Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

The 27-year-old has been on fire since returning from a one-game absence due to left knee tendinitis, averaging 26.0 points, 9.0 assists, 7.0 rebounds, 4.2 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over his last four games. Rozier is averaging career highs in points, steals, three-pointers and field-goal percentage through 54 games this season. The sixth-year guard should continue garnering a ton of usage the rest of the way for the eighth-seeded Hornets.