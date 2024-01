Rozier logged 22 points (6-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 123-98 loss to the Kings.

The Hornets have been struggling badly of late, and while Rozier has been delivering solid numbers in the scoring column, he hasn't been doing much in other categories. His scoring figures have kept him relevant, however, as he's averaging 24.1 points per game over his last 10 appearances.