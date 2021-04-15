Rozier tallied 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-10 3Pt) eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals and one block in 43 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old had a brilliant all-around performance in his return to the lineup after missing Tuesday's game with left knee tendinitis. Before Wednesday's game, Rozier was averaging 20.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 three-pointers over his past 11 games. The sixth-year guard should be good to go Friday on the road against the Nets, but don't be surprised if he sits out future back-to-back sets to rest his knee.