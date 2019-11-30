Hornets' Terry Rozier: Scores 23 points against Detroit
Rozier had 23 points (8-15 FG, 6-9 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Friday's 110-107 win at Detroit.
Rozier has topped the 20-point mark just thrice in Charlotte's last 13 games, as Devonte Graham has seen a considerable rise in both production and playing time. That said, the former Celtic remains one of Charlotte's main scoring threats and still averages 20.2 points per game over his last five outings. He will try to extend that solid scoring form Saturday at Milwaukee.
