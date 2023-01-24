Rozier posted 23 points (9-23 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Monday's 120-102 loss to the Jazz.

Rozier struggled from the field and needed 23 shots to score 23 points, but he still ended as Charlotte's main offensive threat in this 18-point loss. The veteran point guard continues to play well despite the team's struggles and is averaging 25.3 points per game in January while hitting the 20-point plateau in six of his last seven outings.