Rozier provided 23 points (9-15 FG, 5-8 3Pt), four rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Friday's 134-130 win over the Lakers.

Rozier returned to action with a superb shooting performance, draining five three-pointers in eight attempts beyond the arc. The standout guard played 38 minutes and showed no lingering effects from his previous hip injury, which sidelined him for two games. Although LaMelo Ball's return has provided a much-needed spark, Rozier is an integral part of Charlotte's offensive game plan and should be rostered in all fantasy formats.